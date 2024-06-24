FG’s attitude may spark another strike, says ASUU

NUJ urges Tinubu to address minimum wage, ASUU’s demands

ACADEMIC Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has warned that the Federal Government’s lukewarmness and silence in addressing the issues in tertiary institutions may result in another industrial action soon.

This was as Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) appealed to President Bola Tinubu to do all within his power to resolve the minimum wage imbroglio in tandem with present economic realities.

ASUU had issued a three-week ultimatum to the Federal Government over some outstanding demands.

At a joint press briefing by Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University (UMYU) branches of the union in Katsina State, yesterday, it lamented the government’s failure to implement agreements they had reached.

Speaking on behalf of the union, the chairperson of ASUU in FUDMA, Ahmed Omeiza, said the agreement was on issues contained in the FG/ASUU MoU…