How I settle dispute between Tunde Kelani, Baba Wande -Dotun Taylor 

Asoju Asa Oodua of Ife, Dotun Taylor, has announced his role in resolving a 30-year conflict between actor Baba Wande and filmmaker Tunde Kelani.

The dispute, which originated from royalty payments for the 1993 film “Ti Oluwa Ni Ile,” has finally been settled.

In a statement released on Saturday, Taylor shared that Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, appointed him to mediate between Kareem Adepoju (Baba Wande) and Kelani.

“This historic reconciliation is a testament to the Ooni of Ife’s commitment to promoting Nigeria’s cultural heritage and the core aim of Aroba Groove Ltd. in preserving the rich cultural history of the Yoruba lineage,” he said.

Dotun Taylor, is currently the head of Aroba Groove Limited, a cultural organisation, was selected due to his dedication to Nigerian culture and arts.

Taylor revealed that he, along with delegates from the Ooni’s palace, visited Kelani in Abeokuta, Ogun State, to finalise the reconciliation.