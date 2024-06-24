Makinde approves recruitment of 7,000 teachers in Oyo



The Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde on Monday approved the recruitment of 7,000 secondary school teachers.

Oyo State Government in a post on X disclosed that Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) will carryout the recruitment.

It stated that more details about the recruitment process, including how to apply, will be publicised by TESCOM soon.

The state government added that this is the second recruitment by TESCOM after about 5,000 teachers were employed in 2021 to meet the manpower shortage in the secondary education sector in Oyo State.