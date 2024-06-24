NDLEA Busts Snake-guarded Shrine Loaded with Drugs in Edo – THISDAYLIVE

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have busted a snake-guarded shrine used to store illicit drugs in Igor community in Benin-city, Edo State.

A statement issued esterday by the spokesman of the anti-narcotics agency, Femi Babafemi, said operatives of NDLEA detected a specially constructed large hole storage in a wall covered with wallpapers and fetish objects during a raid on a shrine where different quantities of illicit substances such as methamphetamine, Loud, Colorado and Arizona, all strong strains of cannabis with a total weight of 8.743 kilogrammes, were pulled out from the deep hole dug in the wall of the shrine building.

He said at least, two ladies-Sonia Ezumezu and Risikatu Tijani-were arrested during the intelligence-led operation last Tuesday after the big black snake guarding the shrine was demobilized.

He also said two suspects, Obi Ferguson,45, and Ernest Abanum, 46, were arrested on…