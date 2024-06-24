We bought NIN slips of Bosun Tijani, NITDA boss for N100 each — ParadigmHQ

Gbenga Sesan, the executive director of ParadigmHQ, has revealed that the NIN slips of Bosun Tijani and the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Dr. Vincent Olatunji, for just N100 each.

In an interview on News Central TV on Monday, June 24, 2024, Gbenga said there had been another data breach concerning the National Identification Number (NIN) slips.

He said that Expressverify, the service involved in the merge, was previously reported for its involvement in the breach.

Sesan expressed gratitude to FYJ and mentioned that the Data Protection Commission had been informed about the breach.

He expressed disappointment in the response,…