ASUU protests over non-implementation of 2009 agreement by FG

The Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) has expressed dismay over the continued refusal of the Federal Government to implement the negotiation it reached with the Union in 2009.



The Union also expressed dissatisfaction over what it referred to as the neglect of the educational sector through undermining of the patriotic efforts of ASUU members.

The Union made this known during a peaceful protest on Tuesday in Ile-Ife led by the OAU Branch Chairman, Prof. Anthony Odiwe.

The Union members, during the protest, carried placards with different inscriptions as “IPPIS is a scam”, “Stop Brain Drain”, “Give proper remuneration to lecturers”, “A nation that values education is a nation that develops”, among others.



Speaking, Odiwe said the protest was to draw the attention of Nigerians and students to the neglect of the educational sector by the government since…