Cholera Outbreak: What You Should Know And Preventive Measures





Cholera has always been a significant public health threat in many parts of the world, particularly in regions affected by natural disasters, conflicts, and inadequate infrastructure. International organisations and public health authorities play an essential role in responding to cholera outbreak by providing medical supplies, clean water, and sanitation facilities to affected communities.

Currently, there is a cholera outbreak affecting several states in Nigeria, resulting in numerous fatalities and influencing multiple communities.

The Minister of State for Environment, Iziaq Adekunle Salako, noted that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has reported 1,528 suspected cases, over 65 confirmed cases, and 53 deaths across 31 states.

The states most affected include Bayelsa, Lagos, Zamfara, Abia, Bauchi, Cross River, Ebonyi, Delta, and Katsina.

What is Cholera?

Cholera is a potentially deadly bacterial infection that causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration….





Source: Leadership Newspaper