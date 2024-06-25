Cubana Chief Priest’s Penalty For Naira Abuse

As Nigerian singer Davido celebrates his marriage to Chioma Rowland, his longtime lover, one of their close friends, Cubana Chief Priest, is embroiled in a scuffle with the EFCC.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the celebrity socialite have been engaged in a social media back-and-forth.

Cubana Chief Priest, namely Pascal Okechukwu, escaped conviction on naira abuse charges after settling with the EFCC.

The socialite took to social media to celebrate a “struck out” case, but the EFCC has clarified the situation. In a press release, the EFCC explained their actions fall under Section 14(2) of their Establishment Act, allowing them to accept a settlement exceeding the maximum penalty for the offense.

While Cubana avoided a criminal record, the settlement isn’t without consequences. He was fined N10 million, significantly higher than the N50,000 standard…