Don’t Amplify Nefarious Activities of Terrorists, Minister Appeals to Media  – THISDAYLIVE

Ikechukwu Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has appealed to media owners and journalists in the country not to amplify the nefarious activities of terrorists, bandits and other non-state actors striving to distort and destabilise the peace, economic growth and sustainable development of the country.

Idris also noted that terrorism is not merely a physical threat, but ideological battle of the mind with the extremist groups exploiting vulnerabilities, spreading fear and propagating messages that present them as fighting for a social cause in order to further their depraved agenda.

The minister made the appeal while declaring open a two-day capacity building on ‘Effective Reporting Towards Strengthening Alternatives To Terrorist Ideology’, organized by the National Counter Terrorism Centre, Office of National Security Adviser (NCTC-ONSA), in collaboration with the Institute For Peace And Conflict…