Gov Yusuf settles Ado Bayero’s daughter’s rent after eviction notice

Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf has intervened to settle the rent bill for Princess Zainab Jummai Ado Bayero, her brother, and her mother, just hours before the eviction deadline from their apartment in Lagos.

This intervention was confirmed by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Sanusi Bature, who travelled to Lagos on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, to meet with the apartment’s general manager, Mr Sunel Kumar.

The governor’s action followed a public outcry led by Princess Zainab Bayero, who voiced the family’s plight through the media.

Since the death of the late Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero, Zainab, her brother, and her mother have faced significant hardships, including…