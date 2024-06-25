Ex-APC chieftain, Princewill worries over political unrest in Rivers

A former chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) and business mogul, Prince Tonye Princewill, has expressed worry over ongoing political unrest in Rivers State. He has, therefore, canvassed for peace to attract the needed investment that will drive socio-economic growth in the state.

Princewill lamented that the narratives about the oil-rich Rivers within the international community is negative and may have affected investments.

Princewill spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, insisting that a secured and peaceful environment was necessarily to enable investors to come in and do business.

Recall that the state in a renewed political crisis sequel to controversies on Local Government tenure extension has witnessed death of three persons, business activities also were affected.

The feud is between Governor Siminalayi Fubara, outgone council chairmen and State Assembly lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the…