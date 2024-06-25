Why criminal charges against Kaka was dropped, Lagos DPP

The Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, Dr Babajide Martins has clarified that his office issued fresh legal advice for the withdrawal of the criminal charges against a traditional ruler in the Ipaja area of the state, Chief Moruf Owonla, known as Kaka, based on new facts available after a thorough review of the case in line with fresh material evidence brought to the attention of the office.

Kaka, who was initially a complainant in a case of landing grabbing was subsequently turned to the accused by the Police based on which DPP filed charges of criminal trespass, impersonation, and conduct likely to cause a breach of trust against him before the Lagos High Court.

On becoming aware of the charges pending before the court with a bench warrant issued against him, Kaka wrote to the DPP’s office seeking a review of the matter on the ground that he was being unjustly persecuted by the Police.

It was after the review of the matter in line with the…