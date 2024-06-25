Why Nigeria’s economy is retarding — US-based economist

U.S based Nigerian economist, Dr. Samuel Enajite Enajero, has identified past-binding and future-binding as factors retarding economic development in Nigeria.

Types of Ceremonial Encapsulation

‘’Two Types of Ceremonial Encapsulation that retard economic development in Nigeria are Past-Binding and Future Binding. In past-binding ceremonial encapsulation, the existing value systems are a source of pride that binds a community. There is every attempt to preserve the existing ceremonial values because they support a distinct symbol of the community. Traditional values, ethnic competition in the use of resources, suppression of women in communities, and religious beliefs exemplify past-binding ceremonial encapsulation in a society’’.

Historical Context

Enajero stated this in a paper titled ‘’Socio-Economic Development of Nigeria, particularly Okpe Kingdom delivered at the 94th Anniversary of Okpe Union in Lagos.

‘’In Europe, the separations of…