SGCI Awards $250,000 Grants to Four Nigerian Research Teams – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abua

Four Nigerian research teams have received a grant of $250,000 from the Science Granting Councils Initiative (SGCI), to transform their research findings into commercialised goods and services.

Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this at the inauguration of the initial bootcamp of SGCI funding of research grants in Nigeria, yesterday in Abuja.

The grant award followed the successful implementation of the Research for Impact Initiative (R41), under the auspices of TETFund where four teams were shortlisted to advance their developed ideas through a collaborative research grant established under SGCIs with Innov8 Technology Hub as the technical partner.

Represented by TETFund’s Director of Research Innovation and Development, Dr Salihu Bakare, the TETFund boss disclosed that the grant originated from the SGCI, a multi-funder initiative aimed at strengthening the capacities of…