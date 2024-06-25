Tinubu presides over FEC meeting

President Bola Tinubu is currently presiding over a meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) at the presidential villa in Abuja.

It is the first of such meetings since the last one on May 13-14th.

As usual, no agenda for the meeting had been released in advance, but it comes as organised labour is pressing for the approval of a new minimum wage for workers in the country.

Following the conclusion of the work of the tripartite committee on the new national minimum wage, the council is expected to dwell on the issue.

