Abia to pay salary arrears in tranches — Finance Commissioner

The Abia State Government has said it would pay salary arrears owed workers in the state civil service in tranches.



The Commissioner for Finance, Mr Mike Akpara, made this known on Tuesday during a press conference in Umuahia.

Akpara expressed the determination of the present administration to completely change the narrative of owing workers salaries because “a worker deserves his wages.”

According to him, the present administration inherited a debt of N16.5 billion of salary arrears owed workers in state-owned institutions of learning.

He said that the government had resolved to clear the arrears, and ensured that the advancement it recorded in other sectors of the economy would be sustained.



“We need to jump start the economy of the state and for the velocity of money to improve in Abia, we need to stop going to bed by 7pm.

“For salary arrears,the governor has set up machinery in motion to ensure that…