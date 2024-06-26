APC loyalists defect to PDP in Ondo

Hundreds of members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akure, the Ondo State capital, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.



According to the decampees, the lack of internal democracy within the APC as well as hunger and hardship in the state were the reasons they moved to the PDP.

The defectors, who include leadership and members of the party from wards and local government level, include the APC Ward 8 leader, Deborah Owosusi, Ademola Ayonijebu, Mayowa Boboye, Oloro Alejo, and Azeez Ibrahim, who led the Ebira community to drum up support for the governorship candidate of the PDP, Agboola Ajayi.



Speaking on behalf of the defectors, the APC organising secretary in Akure South, Akinwande Fayinminu, said the unending deceit and deception within the APC has not only continued to cause more harm to their personal development…