Biden pardons US veterans convicted in gay sex cases by military

US President Joe Biden has pardoned thousands of veterans who were convicted of crimes under a military law that banned gay sex for more than 60 years.

The veterans were convicted under a provision of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which criminalised sodomy from 1951 to 2013.

Biden described the pardon as “righting a historic wrong”.

In a statement on Wednesday, President Biden said he was “using [his] clemency authority to pardon many former service members who were convicted simply for being themselves.

“We have a sacred obligation to all of our service members – including our brave LGBTQ+ service members: to properly prepare and equip them when they are sent into…