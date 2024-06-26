FEC approves N42.4 billion variation for three road projects

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Tuesday approved a total of 42.4 billion as cost of variation for three federal roads in the country.

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, disclosed this after the Council meeting chaired by President Bola Tinubu at the State House, Abuja.

“Today in FEC we have three approvals for review of ongoing projects, the first one was the review for the construction of Umulungbe – Umuoka road in Enugu state. It was approved for review from N6.245B – N8.85Billion about 2.6 billion addition.

“We also had the review of the repair of Iganmu bridge in Lagos State reviewed from 1.16B – 2.229billion. The last one was the dualization of Calabar to Udopkani roads via Itu road in Cross River State. It was changed from flexible pavement to rejig pavement, dualised with improved soft structure engagement. It is reviewed from 79.649 billion to 118.412 billion.

“There is also approval for the immediate procurement of full…