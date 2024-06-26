FEC approves inter-ministerial committee on emergency operations

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the cholera emergency operation centre operated by the National Centre For Disease Control (NCDC).

Briefing correspondents after the meeting of the country at the presidential villa in Abuja on Tuesday, Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate said the committee comprises representatives from the Federal Ministry of Health, Finance, Water Resources, Environment, Youth, Aviation and Education.

According to him, state governments are to ensure that Nigeria makes progress in reducing open defecation.

“The council then approved a cabinet committee comprising the Federal…