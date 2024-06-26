Fubara wades into FAAN, Ipo community crisis

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has mediated between the management of Port Harcourt International Airport and Ipo community after women led a protest which temporarily disrupted flight operations at the Airport on Tuesday.

Angry women of the community had barricaded the entrance of the only road to the airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning, chanting, dancing and cooking, thereby disrupting access to and from the airport, and causing flight delays.

Secretary to the State Government, Dr Tammy Danagogo, who addressed newsmen after a closed-door meeting between the Governor, women leaders and chiefs of Ipo community, and the Airport management in Government House on Tuesday, said that both parties have agreed to resolve their irreconcilable differences.

He noted that while the women have resolved to withdraw from barricading the access road to the airport, the management of the Federal Government facility has promised to address the concerns of…