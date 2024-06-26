Rivers Violence: Police Declare Ex-Niger Delta Militant Leader Wanted





The Rivers State Police Command has declared a former Niger Delta militant leader, Gabriel ‘General’ Asabuja, wanted following his alleged provocative statements in a viral video amidst the ongoing crisis in the state.

The Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Olatunji Disu, disclosed this on Tuesday night when he appeared on Channel Television’s ‘Politics Today’, which was monitored by our Correspondent in Port Harcourt.

Disu, who condemned Asabuja’s actions, emphasised the panic and concern generated by his threats in the state and beyond.

He assured the public that law enforcement agencies have initiated actions to apprehend the former militant leader, stressing the seriousness with which such threats were being handled.

The Police Commissioner reiterated that Asabuja’s defiance in response to previous police invitations will not deter efforts to bring him to justice.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government has identified the prime suspect in the explosion that occurred…





Source: Leadership Newspaper