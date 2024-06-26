NMDPRA, marketers allay fears over dirty fuel, products

• Authority affirms quality specification for AGO supply in Nigeria

The Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has debunked the allegations of dirty fuel import into the country.





Similarly, the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) also refuted claims by Dangote Refinery regarding the issuance of licences for dirty fuel and the importation of substandard petroleum products.



Vice President of Oil and Gas at Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Devakumar Edwin, recently said NMDPRA was indiscriminately licensing marketers to import dirty petroleum products into the country. Edwin mentioned that NMDPRA’s decision to grant licences for the importation of substandard diesel and aviation fuel prompted Dangote Refinery to expand into foreign markets.



However, in a statement, yesterday, DAPPMAN emphasised that neither its members nor any private fuel depot had…