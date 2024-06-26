No recorded injury in fire outbreak

Dangote Refinery says it has contained the fire that broke out in the Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) section of the $20 billion newly built refinery in Lagos on Wednesday afternoon.



The company, in a statement by its spokesperson, Anthony Chiejian, referred to the incident as a “minor fire” at its effluent treatment plant.

Chiejian also disclosed that there is no recorded injury or bodily harm to any of its staff on duty.



“We have swiftly contained a minor fire incident at our effluent treatment plant (ETP), today, Wednesday, 26 June,” Chiejian said.

He noted that there is no cause for alarm as the refinery is operating.

