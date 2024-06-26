Cholera: Group Urges FG To Reintroduce Hand Washing Practices

By Tosin Kolade

The President of Safe Water Global Initiative, Mr Francis Uzoma, has called for the reintroduction of hand washing practices in public places to curtail the spread of cholera in Nigeria.

Uzoma made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

He emphasised on the need for the practice following the continued reports of widespread of cholera outbreaks in many parts of the country.

Uzoma advocated for a comprehensive multi-level government collaboration, policy implementation and behavioural change to tackle the issue.

“I think there is a need for hands-on collaboration between the federal, state, and local governments in handling this issue of cholera in our country.

“In most of our schools and public places, we need to engage in hand-washing campaigns because currently, few schools have hand-washing facilities.

“In spite of the media announcements about the outbreaks, it is unfortunate that Lagos State has lost so…