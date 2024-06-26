NDLEA Records 52,901 Arrests, Secures 9,000 Convictions in Three Years – THISDAYLIVE

* Says agency destroys 1,057 hectares of cannabis farms

* Steps up war against drug abuse with inter-ministerial committee, alternative development programme

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has effected the arrest of 52,901 alleged drug traffickers, including 48 barons, and obtained over 9,000 convictions of suspects in the last three years.

The Agency’s Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Brigadier-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), disclosed this on Wednesday in his welcome address at the 2024 United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking, held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Reeling out the achievements of the NDLEA under his watch in the last three years, Marwa said the agency’s offensive action has resulted in the seizure of over 7.6 million kilogrammes of assorted illicit substances, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

According…