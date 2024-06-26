SOKAPU condoles with families of drowned JSS students

The Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has commiserated with the people of Ribang (MBANG) Community in Kauru Local Government Area over the students who drowned after writing their Junior Secondary West African Examination Council (WAEC) examination.



SOKAPU, in a statement on Wednesday, explained that on June 25, 2024, a tragedy befell the community when students of Government Secondary School (GSS) Fadan Chawai drowned in a river while on their way back from writing their Junior Secondary School Examination (JSS 3).

SOKAPU President, Tabara Samuel Kato, said, “I and the entire Union console the immediate families of the deceased school children and the Ribang (MBANG) Community over the unfortunate heartbreaking incident.



“The leadership of SOKAPU is calling on all relevant authorities to come to the aid of the rural communities by fixing roads and bridges that link up other communities where necessary to…