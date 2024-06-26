Chivido2024: Adeleke Family Appreciates Guests, Well-wishers Over Davido, Chioma’s Wedding





The Adeleke Dynasty of Edeland in Osun State has expressed heartfelt appreciation to their friends, associates, and well-wishers for attending the wedding of their son and Afrobeat sensation, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, to Chioma Rowland.

The wedding took place on Tuesday, June 25, in Lagos.

In a press statement dated on Wednesday, which was signed by the governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on behalf of the Adeleke Dynasty, described the attendance and goodwill at the talk-of-the-town wedding as “quite robust and overwhelming.”

“We thank friends and associates from far and near for the love they showered on the Adeleke family by their enthusiastic presence and messages to the new couple on their memorable and historic wedding. We were overwhelmed by the massive show of brotherhood for the family in our time of happiness and joy,” Governor Adeleke stated.

Governor Adeleke extended special gratitude to several notable figures who attended the wedding, including…





Source: Leadership Newspaper