Fubara sacked me while struggling for my life in ICU

Ex-Chairman, Rivers State Traditional Rulers’ Council, Sergeant Chidi Awuse has lamented that the State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, kicked him out as the state Traditional Rulers’ Council Chairman when he was in an Intensive Care Unit for six weeks battling for his life.

The Traditional Ruler of Emohua Local Government Area said Fubara went further to publicly cast aspersions on him describing him as “unsteady” despite his near-death situation and his outstanding contributions to making him the state governor.

Awuse spoke at the weekend when the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, led a delegation of his political family to his palace to rejoice with him for surviving a debilitating illness.

On June 21st, Fubara removed Awuse, who was appointed by his predecessor as Chairman of the Rivers Traditional Rulers Council.

The Governor announced the Paramount Ruler of Apara Kingdom, Eze Chike Worlu…