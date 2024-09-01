Lagos Red Line Rail begins passenger operations — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Lagos State Government has officially kicked off the Red Line Rail with invitational passenger operations.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced this in a statement on his official X account on Sunday evening.

Sanwo-Olu said the achievement represents a major advancement in reshaping public transportation in Lagos, bringing residents closer to a modern, efficient, and interconnected city.

“The Red Line will operate four daily trips between Oyingbo and Agbado. This essential route will not only facilitate commuting for thousands but also alleviate congestion and enhance the quality of life for our residents,” the governor said.

“Morning departures from Oyingbo will begin at 8:30 AM, making stops at key stations such as Yaba, Mushin, Oshodi, Ikeja, Agege, before arriving at Agbado by 9:37 AM.

“The trains will adhere strictly to their schedules, ensuring order and efficiency in our rail services.”

Sanwo-Olu said…