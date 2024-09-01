Reaffirming Africa’s Position in Global Music – THISDAYLIVE

. AFRIMA is not just a music platform, it is a movement

Despite the odds stacked against him when he launched AFRIMA in 2014, Mike Dada defied expectations and stunned the industry—perhaps by divine intervention, sheer determination, or both. Where many doubted his potential and mocked his ideas, he proved he had more than just the Midas touch; he turned his dreams into golden opportunities. Today, this lawyer, techpreneur, and PR marketing communications consultant enjoys a glowing status that extends far beyond AFRIMA. In this interview, he shares with Vanessa Obioha the journey so far and his plans for the future.

When the first edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) was held in Lagos in 2014, afrobeats mania had not yet taken hold and artists like Rema and Asake were relatively unknown.

However, the music emerging from the continent was already garnering attention. From the street rap of Olamide to the rumba sounds of Fally Ipupa, AFRIMA aimed…