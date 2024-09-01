Two children killed in Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway lone accident

Two children were killed in a single-vehicle accident in the Ewekoro Local Government Area of the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.

According to a statement by the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), five others sustained injuries and have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue.

The FRSC reported that the accident involved a white Toyota Camry with registration number AGL36JA.

The cause of the crash was attributed to excessive speed and overloading.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Akinwumi Fasakin, cautioned motorists against overloading their vehicles with goods or passengers.

He also expressed condolences to…