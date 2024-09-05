TDS lights up Little Saints Orphanage — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

TDS Hitech Solutions Limited, an IT solutions, connectivity, and renewable energy company, recently visited the Little Saints Orphanage Home to extend its impact on the community.

This was disclosed in a statement by the firm yesterday.

According to the statement, during the visit, the firm installed a renewable energy solar system to ensure a reliable and continuous power supply for the orphanage and its residents.

It also provided essential food items for the residents.

“Our team had the opportunity to engage with the children and staff, learning about their daily experiences, challenges, and aspirations. In addition to donating food and consumables to support their well-being, we installed a state-of-the-art solar energy system that will significantly enhance power reliability across their facilities.

“By ensuring access to consistent power, we are not only bringing light to their homes but also empowering the children…