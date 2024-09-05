Right Partnerships, Investments ‘ll Brighten Nigeria’s Agricultural Future – Sanwo-Olu

By Rukayat Moisemhe

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says the combination of right strategies, investments, and partnerships will enable Nigeria harness its competitive advantage and present a bright agricultural future.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, made the assertion at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Agro Fair and Symposium on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had as its theme, “Nigeria Food Production in Global Space: Leveraging Our Competitive Advantage”.

The governor said that agriculture had always been the backbone of the country’s economy, hence the need to explore new frontiers in food production using the vast potentials within Nigeria’s borders.

He said that Nigeria, blessed with abundant natural resources, a favorable climate, and a hardworking population, was uniquely positioned to feed the growing population and be a major player…