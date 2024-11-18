Rivers seek council’s support to enroll residents in insurance scheme | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Rivers State Contributory Health Protection Programme (RIVCHPP) is seeking the support of local government chairmen to enrol more lives in its health insurance scheme.

The programme’s Acting Executive Secretary, Dr. Vetty Agala, made the appeal during an advocacy visit to the Executive Chairman of Okrika Local Government Area, Achese Igwe.

Agala explained that the Federal Government, through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), directed Rivers State to enrol only 68,874 lives under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

However, Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara increased the number of beneficiaries to 100,000.

Despite this increase, Agala emphasized that the fund cannot cater to the health needs of all vulnerable people in the state, prompting the call for more resources to be pooled together.

The RIVCHPP boss urged local government councils, religious bodies, social groups, philanthropists, and…