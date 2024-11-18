ISN Celebrates Five Years, Showcases Vision for Nigeria’s Tech Ecosystem – THISDAYLIVE

The Innovation Support Network Hubs (ISN) has celebrated its 5th annual gathering in Akwa Ibom State, where it showcased growth and set ambitious new targets for Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem.

Established in 2019 with just 75 hubs, ISN has grown into a network of 207 hubs across 30 states, supporting thousands of Nigerian entrepreneurs and young innovators. Key leaders, government officials, and industry partners attended the gathering, underscoring ISN’s importance in driving Nigeria’s digital transformation.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chairman of ISN, Mr Charles Emembolu, said the journey began with a bold vision: to unite Nigeria’s innovation hubs, strengthen their impact, and create a nationwide network that fosters economic growth, innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship. He attributed their rapid growth and achievements to firm partnerships with government agencies like the National Information Technology Development Agency…