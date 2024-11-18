Russian opposition marches against Putin in Berlin — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Around 1,500 supporters of Russia’s exiled opposition marched Sunday through central Berlin — led by Yulia Navalnaya and chanting “No to war!” and “No to Putin” — in a demonstration against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Organisers had called on supporters to take to the streets of the German capital to denounce the war, as well as show solidarity with political prisoners in Russia.

The war in Ukraine has turned Berlin into a refuge for many anti-Kremlin Russians and Ukrainian refugees.

The march saw a smaller turnout than expected and was seen as a credibility test for the movement — weakened by years of repression and thrown into disarray since the death of its main leader Alexei Navalny in prison earlier this year.

Unable to protest at home, the opposition wants to mobilise some of the hundreds of thousands of Russians who left their country since the Kremlin launched the 2022 invasion.

President Vladimir…