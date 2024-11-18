Senator Karimi begins construction, rehabilitation of 140 boreholes across Kogi West

The Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Sen. Sunday Karimi, has commenced the construction of New 75 Number solar-powered boreholes and the rehabilitation of another 60 Number moribund Water Schemes across communities in Kogi West.

The project, valued at the cost of N1.24 billion, cut across the seven local government areas in the Senatorial District of the State.

The aim, according to the Kogi lawmaker, is to cushion the challenges faced by his constituents in accessing clean water.

The contractors who are now at various locations in their respective sites, the Senator said have assured of timely completion of the project within four months duration period.

The project…