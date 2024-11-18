Nigeria, India Bolster Agriculture, Energy Cooperation

1 total views today

By Sarafina Christopher

Nigeria and India have pledged to strengthen ties in the strategic areas of agriculture, renewable energy and defence, among others.

Dammu Ravi, India’s Secretary of Economic Relations, stated this on Sunday in Abuja, at a news conference on the sidelines of the state visit by Indian Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to Nigeria.

Ravi said that the visit, the first in 17 years by an Indian PM afforded the leadership of both countries to deepen it’s bilateral relations in many fronts.

“The Prime Minister and President Bola Tinubu re-affirmed support and commitment to strengthening India, Nigeria strategic partnership.

“The two leader discussed bilateral cooperations in the field of trade, investment, defence, security, education, health, culture and people to people levels.

“They also focused on further enhancing the strategic partnership in various sectors, particularly in agriculture, railway transport, renewable energy…