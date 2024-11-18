Pulse Equips NCF with Strategic Communication Skills for Impact Reporting – THISDAYLIVE

Pulse Narrative Media has successfully delivered an intensive, hands-on two-day training session to the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) on impact communication.

The training focused on using the ongoing Iko Esai Conservation Project, funded by the Nature and Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU), Germany, as a real-world case study.

Held at the Lekki Conservation Centre, this program aimed to strengthen the NCF team’s capacity to capture, analyze, and report data-driven stories that highlight conservation impact effectively.

The training provided an immersive experience, covering critical areas like targeted communication for diverse stakeholders, and practical skills in smartphone photography and video editing.

Co-founder of Pulse Narrative Media, Nora Agbakhamen, expressed her commitment saying, “Our goal is to help organizations like NCF communicate their impact in ways that resonate.

By using the Iko Esai Conservation Project as…