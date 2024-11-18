Xiaomi Nigeria announces dual-brand strategy with Xiaomi and POCO, paving the way for the future | The Guardian Nigeria News

In an exciting announcement, Xiaomi Nigeria unveiled its new dual-brand core strategy, a forward-thinking approach to better serve the diverse needs of Nigerian consumers. The strategy encompasses two distinct brands under Xiaomi Corporation—Xiaomi and POCO—each with a unique focus that demonstrates the company’s deep commitment to innovation and the Nigerian market.

Xiaomi: Innovation for Everyone

Under this new strategy, the Xiaomi brand will continue to emphasize cutting-edge technology and innovation, staying true to its vision of letting everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology. Xiaomi’s focus will be on delivering high-quality products that showcase the latest technology breakthroughs, from powerful smartphones to smart home devices. Xiaomi aims to provide Nigerians with products that not only push technological boundaries but are also practical and user-friendly.

