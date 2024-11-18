Soludo receives Chinua Achebe Award of Excellence

Anambra Governor, Professor Charles Soludo, has received the “Chinua Achebe Award of Excellence” from the Society of Young Nigerian Writers, Anambra State Chapter in recognition of his immortalisation of the father of Africa Literature, Professor Chinua Achebe.

Governor Soludo received the award at the 2024 Chinua Achebe Literary Festival and Memorial Lecture organised by the society held at the Professor Kenneth Dike Central E-Library, Awka, on Saturday.

Receiving the award at the event with the theme, “Remembering Achebe in a time like this”, Governor Soludo represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Ernest Ezeajughi, acknowledged the contributions made by the African literary…