FG making efforts to provide reliable, affordable power, says Adelabu | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has assured of the return of industries to Oyo State with ongoing efforts to ensure reliable and affordable power supply in the state.

Adelabu also highlighted some of the major impacts of the Power Ministry with ongoing projects and grid-related infrastructures aimed at improving power supply.

The minister stated this at the weekend during the Jericho Business Club’s second anniversary Socio-Economic Summit held at the Civic Center in Ibadan where he engaged in a discussion on the theme: Powering Oyo State for Industrialisation and Economic Development, alongside other stakeholders in the Power and Renewable Energy Sector.

Adelabu stated, “If we can ensure that we have a very good source of power in Oyo State, that is reliable and affordable, I believe that the industries will return because the market is here, the population is here and the proximity to Lagos state is also here, and…