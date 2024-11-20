Beyond Limits, U.S. Consulate to empower tech start-ups — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

An organisation driving digital innovation, leadership transformation, and business growth, Beyond Limits, in partnership with the U.S. Consulate General, Lagos, has announced the launch of Beyond Limits Fellowship for Founders Cohort 3.0.

According to the organisation, the 12-week programme is designed to empower 30 start-ups in Nigeria with skills, mentorship and resources needed to build scalable, sustainable tech ventures.

The fellowship, which will run from January to March 2025, according to the group, will equip 60 successful applicants, two representatives from each of the selected start-ups, to build scalable and sustainable tech ventures that can create a lasting impact.It said the application was open to Nigerian citizens and foreign legal residents with start-ups based in Nigeria until November 29, 2024.

“Thirty start-ups will be selected from applications across Nigeria, with the announcement scheduled for…