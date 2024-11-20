Manhattan District Attorney rejects Trump’s request to dismiss case

Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg informed a New York court on Tuesday that his office plans to oppose US President-elect, Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss his hush-money case.

However, Bragg is open to postponing sentencing, which was initially scheduled for later this month.

In May, a jury convicted Trump on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first American president to be found guilty of a crime. Prosecutors successfully argued during the six-week trial that Trump manipulated business records to hide damaging stories, including an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Since the conviction,…