Manhattan District Attorney rejects Trump’s request to dismiss case

Manhattan District Attorney, Alvin Bragg informed a New York court on Tuesday that his office plans to oppose US President-elect, Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss his hush-money case.
However, Bragg is open to postponing sentencing, which was initially scheduled for later this month.
In May, a jury convicted Trump on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first American president to be found guilty of a crime. Prosecutors successfully argued during the six-week trial that Trump manipulated business records to hide damaging stories, including an alleged affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels, ahead of the 2016 presidential election.
Since the conviction,…
Source: Nigerian Tribune