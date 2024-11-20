Institute decries rising cases of sexual violence against boys, men — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, yesterday, decried the increase in the number of boys and men who now suffer sexual violence.

It also noted that Nigeria could not promote and achieve sustainable democracy and good governance without tackling the worrying issues of sexual and gender-based violence.

According to a statement, the institute said that while women and girls were the most vulnerable and susceptible to SGBV, and need to be supported and protected, boys and men who suffer from SGBV also need to be protected.

It, therefore, urged all critical stakeholders, including the government at the federal and state levels, civil society organisations, the private sector, and others, to deepen collaboration to accelerate progress towards ending SGBV in Nigeria.

Director, Africa and West Asia Region, International IDEA, Dr RobaSharamo, who spoke in Abuja during the 10th Network Conference of…