G20 Members Have Responsibility To Transform Lives – Says Da Silva

By Salif Atojoko

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil on Tuesday said that the G20 members had the power and responsibility to transform many lives across the world.

Da Silva said this during the closing ceremony of the 19th G20 Leaders Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

He enjoined members to foster entrepreneurship and economic autonomy for women, as championed by the Women’s Empowerment Working Group.

For traditional and Indigenous peoples, he said the G20 members must promote biodiversity-based products through the Bioeconomy Initiative.

He also said the member countries must adopt Sustainable Development Goal 18 on racial equality, as advocated by the Working Group on the Right to Development for people of African descent.

He urged the G20 members to foster climate ambition, in line with the goal of limiting global warming to one point five degrees Celsius, as pursued by the Climate Task Force.

Da Silva said that over the course of this year, the group gained a…