Why Aso Òkè is the ultimate bridal choice for weddings

From January till today, numerous weddings involving prominent personalities across the country have captured public attention. These beautiful ceremonies are held in stunning locations, with couples adorned in exquisite wedding attire. It’s time to consider our very own designer wedding fabric, aṣọ òkè.

Aso-Oke, pronounced Ah-SHAW-Okay, is a handwoven cloth that originated from the Yoruba people. The town of Iseyin in Oyo State is widely believed to be the birthplace of Aso Oke. The cloth, made from cotton is used to make a variety of garments including agbada (men’s gowns), fila (hat), iro (wrapper), buba (women’s blouse), or komole (men’s gowns).

Couples wear aṣọ…