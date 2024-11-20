Stakeholders canvass policy to tackle climate change challenges in Imo — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Critical stakeholders in Imo State have called on the state government to take proactive measures in tackling the negative effects of climate change on the socio-economic live and health of the people.

The call was made at the inception meeting of the newly inaugurated Imo State Climate Change Technical Committee, held in Owerri, weekend.

The committee, composed of experts in environment, public health, law, education, media, power and electrification, and climate change consultants, expressed worry over the lack of existing policy or legal framework governing climate change in the state.

The stakeholders also advocated for the domestication of the National Climate Change Act, 2019 and Energy Transition Plan, 2021 in the state to help mitigate the adverse effects of flooding, gully erosion, and other impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the meeting, the Director of Spaces for Change, S4C, Victoria Ibezim-Ohaeri, a United…