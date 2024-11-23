65,848 women benefited from Kaduna govt cash transfer scheme — Sani | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than 65,848 women have benefitted from the Kaduna State Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme under the present administration, Governor Uba Sani has said.

He made the disclosure during the launch of the Women Economic Empowerment Policy at the Women Economic Empowerment Summit, held at the Umaru Musa Yar’adau Murtala Muhammad Square, Kaduna.

The governor said that his administration has “ramped up the implementation of the Kaduna State Women Economic Empowerment Funds (KADSWEF)” in the state.

Furthermore, Sani remarked that his government has also recorded notable achievements in its Social Investment Programs, adding that “65,848 women, out of the total 70,051, benefitted from our Conditional Cash Transfer Scheme.”

According to him, KADSWEF is a unique annual support initiative that provides access to financial resources for women.

“We provided the sum of N200 million in the 2024…